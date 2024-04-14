DPO, Monarch, 3 Others In Trouble For Alleged Burglary, Stealing, Sale Of Framed Suspect’s Property

The Divisional Police Officer of Nwaorieubi Police Division in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, are presently in trouble following the arrest, detention and fraudulent sale of the properties of one Chima Ekugba who they allegedly sent to the Tiger Base Unit of the Imo State Police Command on trumped up charges before looting and selling his properties, an action they have finally confessed to.

The four police men attached to the Nwaorieubi Police Station, having confessed that they actually looted and stole some of Chima’s properties are being detained at the Tiger Base Unit of the Imo State police command where they are pleading to refund the proceeds of the fraudulent sale of the victim’s property.

Comrade Princewill Okorie, National President, Association of Public Policy Analysis while commenting on the matter said, “why did the DPO of Nwaorieubi Police Division and the Traditional ruler of Obinoha, Eze Ali who invited Chima to the station subsequently arrest and sent him to the Tiger Base Unit without allowing him to write a statement? Why and how did a case that initially bordered on buying stolen fowls suddenly metamorphose into a case of unlawful possession of firearms and killing of police officers which led to the transfer of the suspect to the Tiger Base Unit where he spent 3 days and almost died without first of all being compelled to make a written statement at Nwaorieubi Police Station. Again, when the matter was eventually brought to the knowledge of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Hon Frank Onwumere and the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma who ordered the Nwaorieubi DPO to bring all the parties to his office, why did the DPO and the traditional ruler flout the directive for several weeks until the CP sent his men to go and effect their arrest.

“As God may have it, the couple who bought one of the stolen pigs which the police had earlier denied knowledge of confessed that it was the 4 policemen that sold the pigs to them. The detained policemen also confirmed to the Tiger Base that they sold the pig for #120,000 which the buyers remitted the money to them through two vigilante operatives namely Kingsley Onyekama and Felix Azuwuogu who were also arrested and detained at the Tiger Base Unit as accomplices and later granted bail”.

When contacted, the victim, Chima said, he has been a victim of all kinds of harassment, intimidation, unlawful arrest and detention for a very long time, “but this last incident was from all indications designed to kill him and take over his land but God, in his infinite mercy intervened, hence he is still alive”.

“I am a struggling man.I own a farm which was vandalized by the policemen and vigilante operatives while I was in detention at the Tiger Base Unit. Some of the things removed from my farm and house, include 4pigs, out which the police have confessed that they stole and sold one at the rate of #120,000, 7 goats out which one is at the Nwaorieubi police station, while one is now in my house. The rest 5 are yet to be seen, solar panels, iron doors, gas cylinder, plastic chairs, tables etc. They made me a homeless and jobless fugitive who has been in hiding to avoid being killed, hence, all my businesses have been paralyzed.

“The police and members of the vigilante who vandalized my house and looted my property have told me in confidence that some members of the “Elders’ Council who were contracted by those who want to forcefully acquire my land paid them to deal with me”.

He further alleged that the Nwaorieubi police station have sent some people to beg him to collect the sum of #200,000 and close the case but he turned down their offer because what he lost in terms of physical, emotional and psychological trauma, in addition to his looted property and the cash of over seven hundred thousand naira (#700,000) that was removed from his house is not less than five million naira (#5M).

When also contacted,the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Okoye assured he would get back to our reporter if hee confirms the development which he never did uptil the time of going to press.

Some residents of the community who pleaded anonymity accused the DPO of Nwaorieubi, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) Okey, and the traditional ruler of Obinoha autonomous community, Eze Ali of compromise, and vested interest. They also wondered why the DPO did not investigate the matter thoroughly before sending a suspect who was initially accused of buying stolen fowls to the Tiger Base Unit for allegedly killing police officers and unlawful possession of fire arms.