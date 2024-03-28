In Anambra, Fire Service Intervenes, Averts Major Danger, As Petrol Tanker Crashes, Spills Its Contents

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A major danger and would-have-been disastrous fire outbreak has been averted in Anambra State, as officers of the State Fire Service intervened on the accident scene of a fallen tanker laden with petrol.

The incident happened around an Ihiala Army Checkpoint, off the Abott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday, the new Fire Chief in the State, Engr. Chukwudi Chiketa, said the incident happened in the late hours of Tuesday, at about 8:10PM, when their Nnewi Office received a distress call of notification about it.

“Immediately, the gallant Firefighters were deployed to the scene of the incident along with the fire truck. The situation has been brought under control. No fire outbreak occured, and no life was lost,” he said.

Engr. Chiketa further attributed the cause of the crash to break failure, adding that the firefighters patiently tarried at the scene, to ensure no fire outbreak occurred thereafter.

“Please, be safety-conscious. Fire kills,” he warned.