One Person Dies, As Tyre Pulls Out of Speeding Vehicle in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

One person has died while eight persons sustained varied degrees of injuries as a tyre pulled out of a speeding vehicle and caused traffic crash in Anambra State.

The accident happened at about 12.pm on Tuesday along the Ihiala-Owerri Expressway, two poles away from the Ihiala Local Government Headquarters.

The Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, March 5.

The statement read in parts: “A commercial driver, identified as Mr. Francis Basil, with a black Ford E-250 bus with registration number No: JJJ842YG belonging to God is Good Logistics, and a driver of a custom-colour Nissan Caravan commercial bus identified as Orjiwuru Augustine with registration number: TTK518XA were involved in a fatal road traffic crash, two pole before Ihiala LGA Secretariat by Owerri-Ihiala Expressway today 5th March, 2024 at about 12:00hrs.

“According to eyewitness, the driver of the Ford vehicle was on speed, one of his front Tyre pulled off. He lost control and finally crashed at the back of the Nissan that was in front.

“11 people comprising (7 male adults and 4 female adults) were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed, while 4 male adults and 4 female adults were injured; and two people were rescued unhurt.”

CC Irelewuyi further explained that the FRSC rescue team from RS5.34 Ihiala Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala where one male adult was confirmed dead and his corpse deposited at same hospital mortuary.

According to him, the team, in conjunction with policemen, from Ihiala Divisional Police Station towed the crashed vehicles to the police station, while the obstruction caused by the accident was also cleared to restore normalcy in human and vehicular movements in the area.

While sympathizing with the family of the dead victim and wishing the injured victims quick recovery; CC Irelewuyi also warned motorist to desist from speeding and disobeying traffic rules and regulations, to minimize such avoidable road mishaps.