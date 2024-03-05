NDLEA Seizes 3.338 Tons of Hard Drugs in Anambra, Warns Against Shielding Drug Dealers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said the Agency seized no fewer than 3.338 tons of different types of hard drugs in the State in the year 2023.

The State’s Commandant of NDLEA, Mr. Daniel Onyishi, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on the Agency’s milestone in the fight against drugs in the State.

He explained that the consignments and substances were seized at different locations in the State, adding that it was one of such seizures by the Agency. He also added that the Command secured no fewer than 160 convictions on drug-related offences and also rehabilitated 100 substance of abused patients in the State the same 2023.

According to him, the NDLEA has been making continuous efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in the state, which he said they have been doing through various avenues, such as radio programs, outdoor campaigns and sensitization of schools children on the dangers and detrimental effects of hard drugs both on the individuals taking it and the society at large.

Quoting a report of a recent research by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr. Onyishi said 14.4% Nigerians are on drugs, adding that the research also projected that the alarming figure may hit 40% by 2030.

The NDLEA Boss further called for a collaborative efforts in the fight against drug abuse, to bring the perpetrators to justice. He stressed that selling or trafficking drugs is not a business venture, urging members of the public not to shield but to always expose and report any drug dealer they know to the NDLEA, irrespective of their relationship or closeness with the person.

He said: “If you know anyone who deals on drugs, make NDLEA know. Don’t shield or harbour them. Selling drugs is not a business.

“Anybody who knows a drug dealer but shields him or refuses to let NDLEA know about his illicit drug deals is an enemy of the State because you’re not doing the state and the society any good.

“But if you reveal the information to us, you will see that we will tackle the menace from the root point and achieve greater results, because if there is no supply, there can’t be demand.

“People use drugs because they see where to get them from. But when they don’t see drugs to buy, they won’t have any to use. And by so doing, the society gets better sanitized of drugs.”

Mr. Onyishi also reiterated his refutation against the claims by some youths who say that hard drugs give them inspiration and make them creative. He described that as false impression, stressing that drug does not give inspiration, and does not make one creative or intelligent, let alone allowing the person contribute positively in the society.

While advising the public to stay away from illicit drugs, he further reassured that the Agency would not relent in combating the menace.

The NDLEA helmsman also expressed optimism that the Agency’s new collaboration with the wife of the State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, who is now the Chairperson of the State’s Drug Control Committee, would yield more fruitful and impactful results in the fight against drug abuse in Anambra.