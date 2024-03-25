8.4 C
It Is Unfortunate You Eventually Died — Soludo’s Wife Reacts to Actor Amaechi Muonagor’s Death, Recounts Their Encounter

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo has mourned the passing of the legendary Nollywood actor, Chief Amaechi Muonagor, who died in the late hours of Sunday, 2024, after battling kidney failure and other protracted illnesses.

Reacting to Muonagor’s death on her social media handle on Monday, Mrs. Soludo said she visited the legendary actor last Christmas at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi.

According to her, from her chats with Chief Muonagor and the assurances by the medical team at the hospital, she had hoped for a more positive outcome. She, however, regretted that every effort to save him did not bring the results that she desired.

“The news of Chief Amaechi Muonagor’s passing is a sore hit in the heart. Last Christmas, I visited this great Anambra son at the medical facility where he was recuperating. We shared jokes, and he assured me that he’d bounce back soon. I believed him.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our dear state and for all of us who admired Chief Muonagor’s screen personality. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Muonagor family through this period of grief. Rest well in God’s peaceful bosom, Aguiyi Obosi,” Mrs. Soludo wrote on her social media handle.

