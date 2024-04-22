Imo: Ex Governor, Okorocha – Family Avoid Country Home 5 Years After End Of Tenure

It has been alleged that the former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and family who presided over the affairs of the state for eight years can no longer visit their country home, Ogboko, in Ideato South Local Government Area, as a result of the severe gully erosion that has destroyed all the link roads and made them unmotorable death traps.

One of the former Governor’s kinsman who is also a community leaders, Chief Odinaka Njaka, who spoke to Newsmen, recently, expressed dismay that the privilege of producing a Governor who served for 8years, instead of being a blessing to them has regrettably become a curse because they have nothing to show for it.

“What our people are presently going through is debilitating. Aside the excruciating hardship and the gully erosion, the fact that our son, the former Governor forcefully took over our lands, making it difficult for most our people to farm is not only traumatic but also emotionally and psychologically devastating. All these combined have made life difficult of us.

“However, the gully erosion has also affected the former Governor in no small measure, as he hardly visits home now because of the unmotorable nature of the road to his compound which has become a death trap”.

It would be recalled that Okorocha, while in office spent billions of Naira, purportedly paid to a construction company named Zigrate, which was scandalously later traced to some of his aides then.

Chief Njaka, further stated that, “if Okorocha had sincerely used a fraction of the money that his administration earmarked for the execution of the road project, our community, Ogboko and environ would not be the way they are today. That is why we are always scared at the prospect of rain fall because of the damage it will cause. It has also made our sons and daughters to avoid visiting home as often as they should”.