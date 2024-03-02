Insurgency: Sokoto PDP treasurer killed, 2 others Kidnapped

From Umar Ado Sokoto

A gang of unidentified gunmen have killed the treasurer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Yabo Local Government Chapter ,Alhaji Nafi’u Tambari Dagawa in Sokoto South Senatorial District Friday night .

Local source in the area said the bandit who attacked stormed the village around 2am on Friday and killed the treasurer at his resident in Dagawa community on that fateful night.

The eye witness account also revealed that the insurgents abducts married couple of husband and his wife for money ransom.

The sources said that although the attacks was the first of its kind in the area but many people sustain various degree of gun shot as a result of the attacked .

Late Dagawa who was popular for philanthropist gesture especially to the less privillage and other community members in area.

Some of the community members expressed sad over the incident and described the death of the treasurer unfortunate due to his philanthropist contributions to people in the area in respect ones political inclination .

PDP supporters and other people attended the victim’s burial prayers on Saturday at his home town Dagawa village in Yabo local government area .

Sokoto South Senatorial zone was the only area witnessing less insurgency attacks in the state .

The PDP spoke person in the state Alhaji Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal confirmed the incident .