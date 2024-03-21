Gunmen kidnap three people, murder traditional ruler in Bauchi

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Unknown Gunmen have abducted three people including a woman and killed the village of Riruwai Alhaji Garba Badamasi.

In Lame District of Bauchi Emirate, Toro LGA of Bauchi State,

The village has been plunged into mourning following the tragic abduction and murder of its traditional ruler,

District Head of Lame Sarkin Yakin Bauchi Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame confirmed the incident while answering questions from newsmen over the incident, He said it was unfortunate that the activities of the hoodlums is coming back to his domain.

In his account of the incident District Head said the suspected kidnappers haf eatlier abducted three people imcluding a house wife , before they abducted the village head after they beat him, he sustained multiple injuries on their way to their hide out the district head couldnot make it, because of the injuries he sustained ,they killed him.and abandoned his corpse.

Villagers told our reporters that the hoodlums on Friday, 15th March 2024, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers descended on the village, unleashing terror by firing shots indiscriminately.

Their actions instilled fear among residents as they sought to carry out their nefarious activities.

They said, the assailants went straight to the palace of the revered Village Head, and took him.away to an undisclosed location.

The community was left in anguish as they grappled with the sudden disappearance of their leader.

Tragically, village head spent a harrowing day in the clutches of his captors before meeting a gruesome fate.

His lifeless body was later discovered, and discarded in the vicinity of the village, bearing testament to the brutality of the crime perpetrated against him.

Our correspondent gathered that the heinous act has not only robbed Riruwai of a respected leader but has also shaken the entire community to its core. As investigations into the incident unfold, residents mourn the loss of a beloved figure and demand justice for the senseless violence inflicted upon their village.

The body was later recovered by those who had embarked on the search for him in the bush around the village.

His corpse was then brought to the palace of the District Head of Lame in Gumau on Sunday, 17th March for funeral prayers and subsequent burial in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

One of the traditional title holders of the village confirmed the development to Our Correspondent praying Allah to grant his soul eternal rest in Aljanat firdausi.

As of the time of filing the report on Monday, attempts to obtain official confirmation from the State Police Command were unsuccessful. The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, did not respond to phone calls, SMS messages, or WhatsApp messages sent to his mobile number.