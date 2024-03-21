President Tinubu Appoints New Director-General Of National Commission For Museums And Monuments

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Mr. Holloway is the Managing Director of Evoke Communications Limited, a creative brand/consultancy agency.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

The President expects that the new Director-General will bring life into this important agency and ensure the preservation, promotion, and development of Nigeria’s diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage.