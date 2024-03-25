167 Nigerian Inmates In Ethiopian Prison Cry Out For Help, Seek Repatriation

About 170 Nigerians in Kaliti prison, a maximum security prison in Addis Abba, Ethiopia, have called on the Federal Government to facilitate their transfer to prisons in Nigeria.

Speaking with Newsmen, one of the inmates said they are asking to be allowed to serve the rest of their jail terms in Nigeria.

The detainees said they suffer grave human rights abuses in prison and some have ran mad because of the bad condition of the prison facility.

One of the Inmates who spoke under the condition of anonymity said two persons have died.

According to him, “Let tell you that last year, the embassy told police to tell us that the Government of Ethiopia has told them that they don’t have money to feed us any more.”

“And even if they kill everybody here, nobody will ask because Nigeria Government will not ask because we don’t have embassy nor government who will ask.”

“We are over 167 persons here because some have finished their prison term and left while two people have died as aresult of police brutality”.

“If what we are saying is lie, we demand for autopsy on the two corpses.”

“Our feeding is nothing to write home about for two days now, there have been fighting here because of food some will get while some will not see food to eat.”

“Also, firewood is getting on our nerves because there is no food, no help of any kind from the prison administration. We don’t know how to go about it, please we need help so we can come back home and contnue our terms and our love ones will be helping in some aspect of life “.