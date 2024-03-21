BREAKING!!! Biafra Separatist Fighters Capture Bakassi Headquarters

Dragon Fighter Marine, a separatist group widely believed to be members of a Nigerian based Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League, BnL, has reportedly dislodged Cameroon Gendarmes from the former administrative block of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Impartial Observers, learnt.

According to report, the incident happened at 1pm on 18 March when the separatist fighters invaded the compound to dispers government workers, killing 9 Gendarmes, several other officers were disarmed on gunpoint.

More details in our subsequent Bulletin….