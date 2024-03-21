8.4 C
New York
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING!!! Biafra Separatist Fighters Capture Bakassi Headquarters

World News

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Dragon Fighter Marine, a separatist group widely believed to be members of a Nigerian based Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League, BnL, has reportedly dislodged Cameroon Gendarmes from the former administrative block of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Impartial Observers, learnt.

According to report, the incident happened at 1pm on 18 March when the separatist fighters invaded the compound to dispers government workers, killing 9 Gendarmes, several other officers were disarmed on gunpoint.

More details in our subsequent Bulletin….

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
TMSG to Atiku: Drop your frustration, let President Bola Tinubu be

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Again, Terrorists Kill One, Abduct Eight Women In Kaduna Community

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.