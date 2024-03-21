Ogbaru Market Chairman urge Ndigbo to Support Soludo for Nigeria Presidency after 8 years as Governor

By Uzo Ugwunze

As Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State marked two years in office by commissioning 12 kms asphalted roads, Street lights, Potable water supply and did foundation laying cum inspection of the ongoing General Hospital complex at Okpoko, the Ogbaru main market Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu (Mmaduadichie Okunenyeife) has urged all Igbos in Nigeria and diaspora to support Prof Chukwuma Soludo for Nigeria Presidency after he finishes his assignment as Anambra State governor in the next 6 years.

Speaking at St Luanga Catholic Church Arena Okpoko, Ogbaru LGA, Ochiogu narrated the massive infrastructures and developmental projects already executed by the present administration within two years in office as governor without borrowing a dime saying that Soludo has already achieved what some governors did not achieve in 8 years.

“Before now, in 2021 I knew that Soludo will do well that was why Ogbaru main market became the only major market in the whole Anambra State to erect an APGA /Soludo’s billboard in our market to campaign for him. Today,Soludo has Kept his promises not just at Okpoko, Ogbaru LGA but the entire state.

“I know he will do more in the years ahead. All those coming out to contest with Soludo are simply wasting their time. They should wait till after 8 years of Soludo’s government.

” Soludo started with the poor people and a slum like Okpoko who had nobody to speak for them. He has kept his promise by transforming a slum city to New Heaven. We shall continue to pray for him.

“I see Soludo go far in his political career. After 8 years as governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof Soludo Charlienwamgbafor will represent Ndigbo very well in Nigeria as a President. Anybody who is not supporting Soludo is not a true son of Igboland,” said Ochiogu.

Commissioning the roads, the governor recalled that immediately after his swearing in on assumption of office that he moved straight to Okpoko where he told them that it would be the first place he would develop and has fulfilled his pledge to the residents.

Soludo said that he has given them roads, water, hospital, electricity, among others stating that more good things are on the way.

“You have not seen anything, I want to use Okpoko as a reference point because the area is where the poorest of the poor live. I want to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the state and that is why I provide free healthcare for pregnant women and free education up to Junior Secondary School 3,” Soludo stated.

The duo of Hon. Stephen Nnaemezie and Dr. Mrs Lynda Agwudobi APGA Stakeholders in there seperate remarks expressed satisfaction with the rapid infrastructural development of Okpoko by Governor Soludo, adding that he has shown that he is the man of the people through his array of achievements just in two years.

“Soludo has by his action told us that he came to better the welfare of the poor people of Okpoko and those of the state and I believe his second tenure bid is assured as his achievements have started speaking for him,” they said.

Earlier, Monsignor Theophilus Odukwe, who Presided over the mass that preceded the reception of the governor at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, commended the governor for feeling the pains of the poor residents of the community.

“I am happy that the governor has focused on Okpoko to better the welfare of the poorest of the poor in the state. He has done wonders and the people are happy and we pray that he continues to work for them,” he prayed..b