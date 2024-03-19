8.4 C
BREAKING: Army Rescues 16 Tantatu Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

247ureports logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in the 1 Division Area of Responsibility in Kaduna State have successfully rescued 16 kidnap victims in the Kajuru Local Government area.

 

According to a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the rescue operation took place in the Tantatu Community of Kajuru Local Government Area on March 17, 2024, around 10:30 pm local time.

 

The troops, acting on actionable intelligence, swiftly responded to reports of insurgents attacking the community and abducting several villagers as hostages. Upon arrival at the scene, the troops engaged the insurgents in a fierce firefight, relentlessly pursuing them into the bushes.

READ ALSO  Again, terrorists abduct 61 people in Kaduna fresh attack

 

“Tenaciously pursuing the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire, the troops succeeded in rescuing 16 kidnapped victims,” Major General Nwachukwu stated.

 

The Army spokesman further emphasized that the troops continue to scour the bushes in ongoing search and rescue operations, with the aim of liberating any remaining victims and thwarting the nefarious activities of the insurgents.

 

In commendation of the troops’ successful rescue operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, lauded their bravery and urged them to remain vigilant as they continue their counter-insurgency operations to secure troubled areas across the country.

