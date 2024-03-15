Bola Tinubu Withdraws Ruby Onwudiwe’s Nomination As Member Of CBN Board For Supporting Peter Obi

President Tinubu has decided to withdraw the nomination of Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) board following objections raised by prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The complaints filed were regarding Onwudiwe’s support for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, as reported by WesternPost.

Senators Opeyemi Bamidele and Solomon Adeola expressed concerns about the propriety of Onwudiwe’s nomination during a meeting with President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio.

Also, some key APC supporters raised strong objections to the nomination of an opposition figure to serve in a critical position at the apex bank.

In response to the feedback and protests, President Tinubu is expected to announce a new nominee from the South East region to replace Onwudiwe.

The decision reflects the importance of addressing concerns raised by party members and ensuring alignment with the party’s objectives and principles.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted a request to the Nigerian Senate, urging the confirmation of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) board of directors.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio and presented during Wednesday’s session in Abuja, Tinubu underscored the importance of Onwudiwe’s appointment by the provisions of the CBN Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to nominate Dr Ruby Onwudiwe for confirmation by the senate as a member of the CBN board of directors,” Tinubu stated.

“It is noteworthy that Onwudiwe is being proposed as a replacement for Mr. Kalu Eke, who is unavailable for the position.”

Initially, Tinubu urged the senate to promptly consider and confirm Onwudiwe’s appointment, emphasizing her qualifications and suitability for the role.