Alleged N2.7bn Money Laundering: EFCC Arraigns Two in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, March 25, 2024, arraigned the duo of Akeem Adekunle and Kayode Olusola Ayodeji before Justice I.O.Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

They were arraigned on an amended three-count charge bordering on laundering of funds and conspiracy to launder funds to the tune of N2,737,784,800.00 (Two Billion Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira).



One of the count reads: “ That you, Akeem Adekunle, Kayode Olusola Ayodeji, Odunayo Rashiday Popoola (at large) and Afolabi Olushola Sunday a. k. a. ‘Asiwaju Something’ (at large), between 21st September, 2023 and 4th October, 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court ,conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: transferring property derived from illegal act to the tune of N2, 737,784,800.00 (Two Billion Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira) from the unlawful activity of Afolabi Olushola Sunday, with the aim of disguising the illegal origin of same”.

Another count reads: “ That you, Akeem Adekunle, sometime in June 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured one Esther Titilayo to open an Access Bank account with the intent of promoting Afolabi Olushola Sunday a.k.a. ‘Asiwaju Something’ in carrying on of unlawful activity to wit: Stealing”.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, S. I. Suleiman, asked for a trial date and also prayed that the defendants be remanded in the correctional centre.

When the counsel to the first defendant, Grace Adenubi, asked the court to stand down the matter to enable her file a bail application on behalf of her client, the Judge frowned at her request. Counsel to the second defendant, C.V. Nwagbara, did not have a formal bail application before the court.She, therefore, prayed for a short date to enable her to file it.

Justice Ijelu adjourned the case till May 6, 2024 for commencement of trial and also ordered that the defendants be remanded at a Correctional facility.