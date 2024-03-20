Abducted journalist: Police begins investigation

Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have commenced investigation to unravel the whereabouts of the editor of FirstNews, Segun Olatunji, who was abducted from his Lagos home last Friday.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while responding to inquiry on what the police is doing to secure the release of the vetetan journalist.

The force PRO said they will reach out to the military (army) to first ascertain if he is in their custody since there are wide speculation in the media suggesting that he was arrested by the army.

He assured that the Police will not relent in getting to the root of the matter and also ensure that Olatunji is freed and reunited with his family.

Reacting to the development, the Publisher of FirstNews, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said it was highly commendable, noting that at long last “we are beginning to see some action being taken to unravel the whereabouts of Segun Olatunji five days after he was forcefully taken away from his home.”