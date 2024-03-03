2024 Law Week: Sokoto NBA Shifts Propose Meeting to 26th April 2024

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA),Sokoto State branch has pasphoned the Caliphate Law Week to 26th April to 3rd May 2024 instead of earlier announced date .

The State Chairman of the Association Barr. Nuhu Muhammad who announced the new date also said the week long event will now commences from 26th April to 3rd May 2024 .

The chairman apologized to the entire members on any inconviencies the pasphonement might caused.

Muhammad pointed out that the lined up of activities for the 2024 law week will start with essay writing contest among its members as announced earlier.

“This followed by the presentations of essay writing contest on the topic : The legal,ethical issues and impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession ,Which Way Nigeria?

The chairman urges participating members to strictly abide and consider the contest guidelines of referencing styles according to the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT guidelines ) in the presenting their essay.

He cautioned that the submission shall not exceed 25 pages ,and shall be subjected to plagiarism test and all plagiarism works shall be rejected .

He further said those eligible to contest in the essay writing include lawyers of 1 to 8 years past call to Bar and who are members of the NBA Sokoto branch.

The NBA Chairman further stated that winners of the contest shall be announced after the Bar and Bench forum scheduled to hold during the week.

While cash prizes shall be presented to winners during the cultural and award nights .

The cash prize for the over all winner is N100,000 ,the runner up will get N70,000 and N30,000 for the 2nd 3rd positions respectively.