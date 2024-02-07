Protest rocks Kaduna as New Nigerian Newspapers workers demand N2.1B entitlements

…..says 102 workers died waiting for benefits

……gives 14 days ultimatum to occupy all properties sold

Workers and pensioners under New Nigerian Newspapers a company under Northern Governors on Tuesday trooped out to protest nonpayment of their benefits amounting to over N2.1B even after Northern Governor’s directives in 2016.

Reading an address jointly signed by Elder Amos Matthew Chairman Press Committee and the Treasurer Nigerian Union of Journalists Kaduna State Council and NNN Secretary Press Committee Comrade Nicholas Dekera said “As of today, more than 90% of the properties have been sold and over 2.7Billion naira realized (with some of these properties fully acquired and renovation works commenced a very good example is the Popular Nagwamatse house in the hearts of Kaduna city) but allegedly kept inside the same account management and Committee claimed have been garnished. ”

It recalled that in 2023 after PTAD verified and began payment of monthly Pension, the duo of Barrister Iweka and Idi Sule returned to court over an initial out-of-court settlement item- check-up dues.

“The Federal High Court in May 2022 garnished the GT Bank account number 0605091406 with the account name “New Capital Properties Ltd” where all monies realized for sales of properties was lodged. The garnishee was vacated, but again the management and the committee failed to pay workers benefits even with express orders from former Kaduna SSG to present documents for onward approval and payments.

“On July 14, 2022, a second garnishee was served on the same account however, the Claimant counsel before the honorable judge confirmed that there was only N20 million in the garnished account whereas the total lodgement as at that time was over N700 million naira. Questions on what happened to the balance, who withdrew the money and for what purpose was the money withdrawn for was never answered by the committee and the NNN management,” it stated

It pointed that Northern Governors Headed by the then Chairman who is now Nigeria’s Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at a Northern Governor’s Forum on Friday, 29th. In April 2016 at General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo-Kaduna approved that private partnership and splitting the company into three (3) which

include Newspaper production, printing, and publishing in commercial quantities and commercial properties and total liquidation of the company and all its landed properties across the

country to settle its liabilities once and for all.”

The Congress called on Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and the Northern Governors Forum to compare the management of New Nigeria Newspapers to immediately pay workers all entitlements without further delay threatening to occupy all sold properties after a 14-day ultimatum.