Pre - JAMB Exam Training for 400 M-Tech Foundation Scholarship Beneficiaries begins -- Jega

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In preparation for this year’s Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), a three months intensive training has been organised for the 400 youths selected for M-Tech foundation scholarship award.

The successful candidates selected after the screening exercise, have been presented with the JAMB forms by the Chairman of the foundation Architect Manir Musa Jega, shortly after the exercise last Sunday.

He disclosed that 70percent of the beneficiaries are orphans, sons daughters of the poor discovered to be brilliant during the screening exercise.

Experience teachers have been engaged to train the candidates on how to use computers and carryout revision on all the subjects chosen for the examination.

The training will be thoroughly carried out until the eve of the examination day.

Architect Manir reassured that all those that passed the Examination and eventually got admission in any tertiary institution within the country, will be given automatic scholarship that will cover the registration fees and all other financial requirements throughout the duration of their courses.

He renewed his appeal to the wealthy individuals and corporate organisations in the state to emulate M-Tech foundation in order to assist the poor and less privilege in the society.