NTI shaping Nigeria’s educational landscape, says Education Minister

—As Institute, SOSG, BESDA train 10,840 teachers in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Minister of Education, Prof.Tahir Mamman says the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna is shaping the educational landscape in the country.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, Colleges of Education, Dr Uche Uba, made the disclosure in a keynote address,at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Cohort III Capacity Building Workshops for 10,840 basic school teachers in Sokoto State.

Prof. Mamman said teacher training provides an avenue for knowledge exchange and capacity building.

“It equips teachers with the needed teaching methodology and enhances participants’ engagement, because professional development focuses on innovation,” he said.

The workshop was declared open by Gov. Ahmad Aliyu represented by the Commissioner for Basic Education, Sokoto State, Hon. Muhammad Tukur Alkali.

Having acknowledged the good service delivery of Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, Aliyu called on all the stakeholders to support the training.

He, therefore, commended NTI for ” making a stride in fulfilling its mandate of capacity building of teachers.”

The Governor described what is happening in teacher education in the state as a transformative journey, which NTI is making possible.

In his opening remarks, the NTI Director and Chief Executive, Prof. Musa Garba Maitafsir said education is the bedrock of any society and teachers are the architects of a meaningful future.

The Director and Chief Executive applauded the federal government’s unwavering commitment to educational development in the country.

Giving references to the Institute’s various trainings conducted in 2022 and 2023, Prof Maitafsir said NTI has been rigorously concentrating on digital literacy training in compliance to the global best practice.

Prof. Maitafsir said further that the president’s Renewed Hope agenda in the sector, championed by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, featured and demonstrated commitment to excellence, inclusively and innovation as well as a beacon that guides effort towards a brighter and more promising future.

” The federal government ‘s vision for a Renewed Hope in education, reflects a profound understanding of the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping the destiny of our nation,” he added.

Prof. Maitafsir commended the Federal Ministry of Education, BESDA, Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board and all stakeholders that have contributed in making the training a reality.

” I urge the beneficiaries of this training, particularly the 10,840 selected teachers to always remember that you are the catalysts for the desired change,” he concluded.

The NTI Chief Executive, having commended the Sokoto State government on its commitment to educational development, said the state government under Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has demonstrated a profound understanding of the role education plays in fostering individual growth as well as national development.

He further expressed the commitment of NTI in its effort to address lapses and shortfalls of educators at all levels.

In a goodwill message, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, represented Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, Sarkin Yakin Gagi, commended NTI and the Governor of Sokoto State for transforming teacher education in the state.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Sokoto State Chapter, Comrade Babangida congratulated the teachers and applauded the effort of Sokoto State Government.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Executive Chairman, Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, represented by the Director, Administration, Tukur Abdullahi, appreciated Sokoto State Government, NTI and BESDA for such a wonderful collaboration.

While the representative of Learn to Read, an NGO, Alhaji Ahmad Umar, appealed to the Sokoto State Government to train teachers on coaching and mentoring.

The training, which commenced immediately after the opening ceremony, is focusing on accessibility, intensive literacy and system strengthening.

Other important stakeholders and associations that attended the ceremony included All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools and Provosts of Colleges of Education as well as academics.

The opening ceremony was attended by all NTI Management staff, who included, Ag. Registrar and Secretary to NTI Council, Hajiya Fatima Abbas Jega, NTI Bursar, Mal. Yunusa Danbala Labaran, Ag. Director Quality Assurance and ICT Department, Dr. Angela Ozibo.

Others were the Ag. Director Examinations Department, Dr. Ibrahim Bala as well as Overseer FOSS Department, Mrs. Bilkisu Umar and Dr. Armiya’u Malami Yabo, Special Assistant to Director and Chief Executive of NTI, Kaduna.