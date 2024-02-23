“Sorry, We’ll Shut Down Tomorrow” — EEDC Tells Electricity Users in Southeast

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said it would temporarily shut down its vending platform on February 24th, 2024, as the Company processes rollover in preparation for the STS prepaid meter upgrade, apologizing to the electricity consumers for any inconveniences that may cause them.

The EEDC Head of Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this information in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Awka, in which he also announced that the upgrading exercise would last between 6.am to 10 pm on Saturday. He added that customers using prepaid meter would not have the ability to recharge or purchase energy tokens during the period of upgrade.

According to him, normal meter recharge activities would resume immediately after the rollover is completed. He emphasized that the first meter recharge following the rollover would include three sets of 20-digit tokens necessary for upgrading the meters.

“Customers are instructed to input the first 20 digits and press “Enter”, followed by the second 20 digits and “Enter” and finally, the third 20 digits (the energy token) to complete the upgrade process,” he said.

Providing more guides, the Head of Corporate Communications further advised customers to load earlier purchased tokens onto their meters before administering the three sets of 20-digit tokens, adding that “Once the meter is upgraded, previously purchased tokens that have not been loaded will no longer be accepted.”

He also hinted that the exercise was free and would not affect standalone customers and the customers using postpaid.

“It is important to note that this exercise is free of charge and does not impact Postpaid and Standalone customers. For additional inquiries and clarification, customers can contact the 24/7 Call Center at 084 700 100. MTN users are encouraged to call 02084700100,” he concluded.