8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

“Sorry, We’ll Shut Down Tomorrow” — EEDC Tells Electricity Users in Southeast

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said it would temporarily shut down its vending platform on February 24th, 2024, as the Company processes rollover in preparation for the STS prepaid meter upgrade, apologizing to the electricity consumers for any inconveniences that may cause them.

The EEDC Head of Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this information in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Awka, in which he also announced that the upgrading exercise would last between 6.am to 10 pm on Saturday. He added that customers using prepaid meter would not have the ability to recharge or purchase energy tokens during the period of upgrade.

READ ALSO  Imo Oil Community Cries For Justice, As Sterling Global Oil Accused Of Encroachment, Damages

According to him, normal meter recharge activities would resume immediately after the rollover is completed. He emphasized that the first meter recharge following the rollover would include three sets of 20-digit tokens necessary for upgrading the meters.

“Customers are instructed to input the first 20 digits and press “Enter”, followed by the second 20 digits and “Enter” and finally, the third 20 digits (the energy token) to complete the upgrade process,” he said.

Providing more guides, the Head of Corporate Communications further advised customers to load earlier purchased tokens onto their meters before administering the three sets of 20-digit tokens, adding that “Once the meter is upgraded, previously purchased tokens that have not been loaded will no longer be accepted.”

READ ALSO  Erosion Control: Idemili South Chairman seals Burrow pits in Oba 

He also hinted that the exercise was free and would not affect standalone customers and the customers using postpaid.

“It is important to note that this exercise is free of charge and does not impact Postpaid and Standalone customers. For additional inquiries and clarification, customers can contact the 24/7 Call Center at 084 700 100. MTN users are encouraged to call 02084700100,” he concluded.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How EFCC Recovered N110m, $8,368 From Suspected Money Racketeers In Enugu
Next article
Remi Tinubu: Islamic cleric should be arrested, banned from preaching, YOWICAN tells security agencies

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo: How Ex- Information Commissioner, Emelumba Allegedly Supported Isiguzo, Others In Failed Plot To Sell Imo NUJ Secretariat

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.