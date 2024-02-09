Fire Razes Top Floor of One-Storey Building in Anambra, Fire Service Saves the Ground Floor

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A heavy fire outbreak, on Thursday, befell a residential building in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

The inferno, which badgered at a storey building at No. 11 Chukwuogor Street Amikwo, Awka, was said to have started on Thursday morning, living the residents disenchanted and helpless after all their personal efforts to put out the fire, which proved abortive, until the intervention of the men of the Anambra State Fire Service.

A video currently trending on the social media shows the residents of the house and some good good-spirited individuals who came to help them, evacuating their properties from the building, while the fire, which started at the top floor of the building, continued to rage until the arrival of the firefighters.

Confirming the unfortunate incident to newsmen, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili said the fire outbreak was caused by electrical power surge, while also adding that no life was lost in the inferno.

He also confirmed that the ground floor of building and other nearby buildings were saved while its top floor was completely damaged by the inferno.

While noting that they were contacted and informed about the fire at about 11.33am, the Fire Chief further explained that many things would have been saved in the building if the people had contacted the Fire Service on time, rather than after the fire had fully engulfed the building.

“We withdrew from the fire scene at about 1451hrs (2.51pm). Remember: Time of distress call will determine time of response.

“Always switch off your electrical and electronic appliances whenever you are leaving your home, office, market, Church, Mosque, etc.,” Engr. Agbili concluded, while also appreciating the efforts of those who assisted in one way or the other in quenching of the fire.

Watch the video below: