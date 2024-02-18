Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital  partners NAN  to promote mental health

The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Barnawa-Kaduna says it is partnering with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to promote mental health issues in the state.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Aishatu Yusha’u- Armiya’u, said this on Friday when the Kaduna Zonal Manager of the agency, Malam Bashir Rabe-Mani paid a courtesy visit to the hospital.

Yusha’u-Armiya’u said the hospital had achieved a lot, adding, ”we want it to be of global standard.

“We are glad to have you here in our hospital and I am assuring that you will never regret coming here.

“Going back to a year and half ago, our public relations unit had not been too functional as we had only one staff and the office is directly under the Medical Director’s Office.

” We went on a mission with my team and we are able to add eight more staff while we acquired all the gadgets needed and we were able to open a studio and museum”.

She said that the studio was for advocacy and would continue to focus on training, research and the provision of quality services.

Speaking earlier, Rabe-Mani commended the medical director on her tangible achievements and enjoined her to maintain the positive tempo.

He said the agency was concerned about the menace of drug abuse which has been affecting the country.

The zonal manager assured her of the agency’s willingness to partner the hospital in promoting mental health issues and other activities.

Rabe-Mani said, ”NAN is the leading content provider in the country and we will ensure the proper coverage of the hospital’s activities.

” When you speak to NAN, you speak to all. We have different varieties of services, hundreds of clients, bureaus across Nigeria and other parts of the world.”

Rabe-Mani added that the relationship between the agency and the hospital would continue to wax stronger and sustainably too.