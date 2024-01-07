Adeyanju hails Accountant-General, says senseless looting perpetrated by Betta Edu reason military truncated democracy severally, plead with Tinubu to sack her

Deji Adeyanju, a renowned human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has commended the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, for her steadfastness in refusing to grant the request of the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to transfer the sum of N585 million to the private bank account of Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

Deji Adeyanju in a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday said, This action by the Accountant-General is in line with Chapter Seven, Section 713 of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009, which clearly states that personal money shall not be paid into a government bank account, nor should any public money be paid into a private account.

“I applaud the Accountant-General for her unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of accountability and transparency in the management of public finances. Her refusal to comply with the improper and illegal request by the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs demonstrates her integrity and dedication to the rule of law. By adhering to the Financial Regulations, she has set a commendable example for other public officials to follow.”

“In light of these developments, I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu. The request made by the Minister to transfer such a substantial amount into an individual’s private account is a flagrant violation of the Nigeria’s Financial Regulations. It raises serious concerns about the misuse of public funds and suggests a breach of trust by a high-ranking government official.”

Adeyanju urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure a transparent and independent investigation into the matter and, if found guilty, to suspend the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs pending further disciplinary actions saying the senseless looting perpetrated by Betta Edu reason military truncated severally democratic governments in the country. He further called on the president to sack her and preserve our matured democracy.

This step is crucial to maintaining public confidence in the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring the prudent management of public resources, Adeyanju said.

Concerned Nigerians group remains resolute in its pursuit of accountability, justice and transparency in governance. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and advocate for the highest ethical standards in public service.