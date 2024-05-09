8.4 C
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Uyo

Crime
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Uyo

Operatives  of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  have arrested 21 (twenty one ) suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspected cyber criminals were arrested at different locations within Akwa Ibom State. While five of the suspects were arrested at ‘Laundering Lounge’,  Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, on Monday May 6, 2024, sixteen others were arrested on Tuesday May 7, 2024, at Church Road,  off Calabar Itu Road,  Uyo.

Items recovered from them include, two luxurious cars, nine laptops, 28 smart phones and two wrist watches.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

