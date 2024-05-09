EFCC Arrests 39 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday May 8, 2024 arrested 39 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Benin City.

The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in computer- related fraud.

Items recovered from them include eight exotic cars – two Mercedes-Benz GLK 350, two Mercedes Benz C300, two Lexus RX350, Toyota Camry, Lexus ES350, laptops and phones

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.