8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike’s NBF Launches Book Clinic in Awka

Literary Arts

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a significant stride towards promoting reading culture and nurturing a literature in the society, the Nigerian Book Foundation (NBF) has unveiled its latest initiative – the Book Clinic.

NBF, driven by a mission to bolster the indigenous book industry, was established in 1991 by the late literary luminary, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, former Traditional Ruler of Ndikelionwu and author of ‘The Potters Wheel’, ‘Toads for Supper’, ‘Bottled Leopard’, ‘The Naked Gods’, ‘Sunset at Dawn’ ‘Expo 77’ and other books.

The newly launched Book Clinic, an innovative project, seeks to address the declining interest in reading and writing skills observed among today’s youth.

The grand opening of the Book Clinic held January 27, 2024, drawing a remarkable attendance of parents accompanied by their children eager to join the Book Clinic.

Speaking on the essence of the initiative, the organizers of the event and staff of NBF, including the General Manager, Nneka Ibeanu; the Admin Officer, Gloria Chukwurah; and the Public Relations Officer, Chioma Efoby, explained that Prof. Ike’s legacy and commitment to literature serve as the guiding force behind this endeavor, emphasizing the critical role of fostering a love for reading and writing in shaping the intellectual landscape of Nigeria’s younger generation.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi Bandits Release Remaining Abducted Abians

According to them, the Book Clinic is envisioned as a dynamic hub where young minds can immerse themselves in the world of literature, engaging in book discussions, literary workshops, and creative writing sessions.

While urging the young ones to take good advantage of the initiative; the NBF staff further explained that through a plethora of carefully curated activities which will be gradually unfolding with time, the Foundation and the Book Clinic aspires to cultivate not only a penchant for reading but also a robust foundation in writing skills, as well as contributing to the intellectual and cultural development of Nigerian youths.

According to the organizers, membership registration for the Book Clinic is still ongoing, even as the Clinic is expected to be meeting periodically, on yet-to-be-announced date(s).

READ ALSO  Imolites To Uzodinma: Make Public Your Findings On Land Racketeering Against Govt Officials

As the NBF takes this bold step, it echoes and reflects late Prof. Ike’s enduring legacy and his belief in the power of literature to shape minds and inspire generations, with the overall goals of making the society a better place to live.

Nigerian Book Foundation, which fully began operation in 1993, is located at the premises of the Anambra State Central E-Library, Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Malian Government Organizes Fake Protest To Show Support For Ecowas Exit At Home

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra: Two Persons Bag 19 and Half Years Imprisonment Each for Stealing Neighbour's Child, Other Offences

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.