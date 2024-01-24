8.4 C
'Government Could Have Mobilized To Eliminate Him Where He Was' – Buhari Revealed How He Favoured IPOB Leader, Kanu

'Government Could Have Mobilized To Eliminate Him Where He Was' - Buhari Revealed How He Favoured IPOB Leader, Kanu
'Government Could Have Mobilized To Eliminate Him Where He Was' - Buhari Revealed How He Favoured IPOB Leader, Kanu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says that bringing back Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to face trial in Nigeria was a an act of favour.

This was contained in a recently released book authored by Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Adesina narrated how a group known as Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, led by Mbazulike Ameachi, a first republic minister of aviation, pleaded with the former president to release Kanu.

Buhari said the federal government, on his watch, had the option to eliminate Kanu, but it was thought that bringing him back to Nigeria to face trial was the best option for all parties.

In the past six years, I have developed a system in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that.

