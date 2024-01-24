Aftermath Of Inauguration : Imo Governor Jets Out, As Lobbying For Political Appointments Goes High

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

As expectations are high on the constitution of the new executive council of the Imo State Government, lobbyists who want to be appointed are suspected to have made the state governor leave the state.

Barely, a week after he was sworn in for a second term in office, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is reported to have left the state.

Though the destination was not specified for certain reasons, our source has it on good authority that his absence may not be unconnected to the activities of lobbyists seeking to be appointed into positions.

A day after he commenced his second term in office, Uzodimma sent packing appointees who had been with him before now.

According to the details, those appointed range from commissioners to advisers and special assistants. Also affected are the Sole Administrators of the Local Governments.

The vacant positions have attracted lobbyists to not only invade Government House, Owerri for connections, but also invade the privacy of the governor and family members.

Impartial Observers learnt that in other to avoid the torrents of lobbyists using all means to attract attention, Uzodimma has made a move outside the state.

Apart from failing to be physically present, his absence may likely make him incommunicado to those seeking his face for the appointments.

It was observed that at the church service to mark the victory of the second term in office inauguration and other functions of the governor since the November 11, 2023 election was conducted which Uzodimma won, many associates and politicians of APC family have been seeking the face of the governor.

Though, no Government House source revealed what may have taken the governor out of the state but the new interest from those suspected to be lobbyists could be the reason for his absence from the state.

In the absence of any official to react on the matter, it became difficult for our correspondent to confirm the movement and reason behind Uzodimma’s moves.