Even opposition members testify Gov Aliyu as a Game Changer – San Wamakko 

Even  opposition members testify Gov Aliyu as a Game Changer  --San Wamakko 
Even  opposition members testify Gov Aliyu as a Game Changer  --San Wamakko 

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto
Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has reaffirmed that, in Sokoto, even the opposition members have testified that, there are a lot of positive developmental changes being provided by the Ahmed Aliyu led-administration.
Senator Wamakko was speaking at his Gawon Nama residence Sokoto, shortly after returning from Abuja for an official engagement.
 
The APC leader in the state also  re-emphasized that the state government’s determination to provide more developmental projects for the benefit of the state.
The senator described the remarkable achievements recorded by the Governor with Allah’s help.
The lawmaker further restated that, the people of the state will continue to reap the dividend of democracy for the development of all.
While calling on them to continue to show understanding for the administration will encourage it to execute more meaningful development in the state.
The former Governor also solicited more prayers for the administration to excel.
Special prayers was offered by Mallam Bashir Gidan Kanawa for the continued Allah’s help and guidance all the time.
The legislator was received at the airport by many well-wishers, and APC supporters in the state.

