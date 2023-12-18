8.4 C
Yoruba Community In Bauchi Congratulates Gov Mohammed, Says Award Well Deserved

N/East
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
The Yoruba Community in Bauchi State have congratulated the state Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed on his conferment  of Honorary Doctor of Letters ( Honoris Causa) by the Bauchi state University, Gadau at the maiden  combined convocation ceremony of the university.

The President-General of the community, Special Apostle Segun Awofadeji in a congratulatory message signed and made available to Journalists Monday extolled Governor Mohammed’s contribution to the state socio – economic and political development and growth.

Awofadeji said the award was not only well deserved but did not come as a surprise considering the Governor’s massive contribution to the education sector and his commitment to the development of in the state.

He also said the award is both timely and symbolic taken into cognisance his patriotic commitment towards re-engineering and renewing the state in the urban and rural areas by executing meaningful policies,programmes and projects that impact positively on the living standard of the people of the state.

According to him, “The Governor, who had during his first tenure, invested much in the construction and rehabilitation of roads both in rural and urban areas continued with the infrastructural development of the state to ease  movement and businesses both in the urban and rural areas, especially for farmers and their crops. He also embarked on a series of meetings and consultations in pursuit of collaborations and partnerships towards the attainment of prosperity for Bauchi State”.

While pledging the unalloyed loyalty and support of the Yoruba Community to Governor Mohammed-led administration in the pursuit of development and growth of the state, the President- General also pointed out that “the Yorubas in Bauchi will

continue to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, harmonious relationship and love among ourselves as well as with our host community”.

“The Yorubas have a rich and robust culture and tradition of peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship with one another and with other tribes, irrespective of ethno-religious, political and socio-cultural differences. So, we will maintain this tradition, always and contribute our quota positively”.

