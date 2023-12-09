We’ll ensure violence against Women, Children is ceased- Gov. Bala Mohammed

… As He Receives Committee on GBV

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said his administration will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance the welfare of women and children in an effort to eradicating the sexual and gender-based violence.

Mohammed made the pledge while welcoming the committee on the Sexual and Gender-based Violence (GBV) under the leadership of the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, at Bauchi Government House, today.

While applauding members of the committee for their active participation in educating the public on the effects of the abuses, Mohammed vowed to intensify effort by taking the responsibility as the leader with a call on stakeholders across the state to rally behind the advocacy to ensure the success of the campaign.

Governor Bala called on the action group to look inward by involving parents, civil organizations, religious and local leaders in the campaign, emphasizing the importance of being circumspect and providing security agencies with needful information.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring criminals are crushed and dealt with, issuing a stern warning that anybody caught over indulging or sabotaging the campaign will not be entertained.

Earlier speaking, the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed commended Mohammed for his support and contributions to the development of the committee, assuring him of their continued collaboration for the growth development of Bauchi state.

Aisha Mohammed used the medium to appreciate the federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Social Welfare and Child Development for their support since the inception of the committee.