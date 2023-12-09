8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

We’ll ensure violence against Women, Children is ceased- Gov. Bala Mohammed

N/East
We'll ensure violence against Women, Children is ceased- Gov. Bala Mohammed
We'll ensure violence against Women, Children is ceased- Gov. Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

… As He Receives Committee on GBV

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said his administration will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance the welfare of women and children in an effort to eradicating the sexual and gender-based violence.

Mohammed made the pledge while welcoming the committee on the Sexual and Gender-based Violence (GBV) under the leadership of the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, at Bauchi Government House, today.

While applauding members of the committee for their active participation in educating the public on the effects of the abuses, Mohammed vowed to intensify effort by taking the responsibility as the leader with a call on stakeholders across the state to rally behind the advocacy to ensure the success of the campaign.

READ ALSO  Bauchi records 226 cases of minor rape in 3 years

Governor Bala called on the action group to look inward by involving parents, civil organizations, religious and local leaders in the campaign, emphasizing the importance of being circumspect and providing security agencies with needful information.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring criminals are crushed and dealt with, issuing a stern warning that anybody caught over indulging or sabotaging the campaign will not be entertained.

Earlier speaking, the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed commended Mohammed for his support and contributions to the development of the committee, assuring him of their continued collaboration for the growth development of Bauchi state.

READ ALSO  Kaduna killings: Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi calls for probe, compensation commisserate with victims of Kaduna bombing

Aisha Mohammed used the medium to appreciate the federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Social Welfare and Child Development for their support since the inception of the committee.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nigerian Monarchs, PGs Deserve Special Security — UN Ambassador Advocates, Hails Soludo
Next article
We expect pure maintenance of rule of law in determination of Nnamdi Kanu’s case – NBA

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  ATBU extends school resumption to 7th January 2023

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.