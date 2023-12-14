8.4 C
Sokoto Assembly approves Gov Aliyu’s N4bn Supplementary bill appropriation

N/West
Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In a unanimous resolved ,the Sokoto State House of Assembly passed an additional N4 billion supplementary appropriation bill for the year 2023.

The State Governor ,Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu request the supplementary bill presented to the House by the majority leader ,Alhaji Bello Idris during the plenary session on Thursday .

Idris explained to the members that the governor sought funds to meet the 2nd reimbursement under five Disbursement Link Indicators (DLIs), totaling N9.2 billion, with an expenditure profile requirement of N6.7 billion for 2023.

He emphasised the modification in the budgetary provision to accommodate additional income and projected revenue.

The current budget provision stood at N2.7 billion saying the supplementary provision of N4 billion was necessary to fulfill the program requirements and accommodate additional income in the 2023 budget.

The Speaker of the House ,Alhaji Tukur Bala dissolved the plenary into a committee of the whole, where the members adopted the request for the additional N4 billion Supplementary Appropriation.

Meanwhile ,with the current approval the supplementary appropriation for the state in the year 2023 has raised to N25 billion, including the N21 billion previously approved on August 10, 2023.

