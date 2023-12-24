8.4 C
Dahiru Bauchi disowns letter to chief justice of Nigeria over Kano gubernatorial tussle

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A reknown Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman has disowned the purported letter going round on the social media over kano gubernatorial tussle.


The purported letter was addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN , tittle “REQUEST FOR YOUR PROMPT INTERVENTION OF JUSTICE”which was circulated in the social media.
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi said ‘he is not the one who wrote the purported letter, and it didnt emanate from him”

Shedding more explanation over the matter , Vice Chairman of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation Sayyadi Tijjani Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi said “our attention was drawn over the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria , People from all walks of life are calling to verify and to confirm authenticity and the thruth about the letter,

“The truth of matter , the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, the letter headed is not the type of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi letter headed paper, the writers forged Sheikh Dahiru’s Foundation letter headed paper , and Sheikh is not a signatory in foundation letter headed papers , and today Sheikh is not signing any letter , but he used a special seal and Stamp in all the letters that emanated from him”

Sayyadi Tijjani urged people and relevant authorities to disregard the letter and to understand that the letter is not from Maulana Sheikh in order to put the record straight.

