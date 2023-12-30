In Anambra, Ebenator Community Re-strategizes Ahead of Tomorrow’s Town Union Election

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

In a pivotal move towards ensuring a peaceful town union election, Ebenator Ozulogu community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State witnessed a significant milestone on Friday, December 29, 2023, as candidates vying for various positions in the upcoming Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U.) town union election signed a peace accord ahead of the election.

The peace accord, which marks a commitment to a fair and peaceful electoral process, was signed during a crucial meeting between the present leadership of the community, the 2023 electoral committee, community stakeholders, and the candidates vying for various positions in the election.

The oral signing of the peace accord commenced with the two presidential candidates for the election, Mr. Henry Chigozie Anadi and Barr. Chidi Oranezi, and extended to other contestants for various posts, who all pledged to abide by the rules and accept the outcome of the election in good faith, while urging the electoral committee to also play by the rules.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 31, 2023, the much-anticipated election, which will hold at the Central School Field, Ebenator, is expected to commence at 11.am, will end at 2.pm, while counting begins, after which the winners will be announced. Among other expected observers, the election is also expected to be supervised by delegates from the State’s Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Awka.

While it was unanimously resolved during the meeting that the E.D.U. election, which was initially proposed to hold at the Ebenator Civic Center, will now hold at the Central School Field because of space and other vital reasons; the meeting also featured other crucial discussions and resolutions on the preparation for the election, accreditation and voting process, as well as other concerns about the election, all with aim of ensuring a peaceful, successful, and hitch-free election.

Earlier speaking, the 2023 E.D.U. Electoral Committee Chairman, Chief Erastus Okoli (Ichie Ewegbaraku) expressed the Committee’s preparedness for a successful election; even as he reassured contestants and the entire community of the committee’s dedication to upholding fairness and transparency throughout the process.

On his own part, the President General of the community, Chief Anthony Okechukwu also weighed-in with a charge and advice to the committee and the contestants, stressing the need to play by the rules and maintain peace and order throughout the period, while also urging everyone to see the election as a brotherly contest for the development of the community rather than a do-or-die affair. His emphasis on a free, fair, and credible election also re-echoed the collective call for a democratic and harmonious electoral process as Ebenator Community searches for new leadership on Sunday.