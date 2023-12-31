8.4 C
New York
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Vehicle Set Ablaze As Fresh Protest Rocks Kano

N/West

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Thousands of people believed to be the supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on Saturday, stormed the streets to protest the governorship dispute between Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf; and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna.

According to them, they want the apex court to deliver a fair judgement confirming the mandate of Kano people on Yusuf.

The protesters took to the streets in the Rogo Local Government Area of the state on Saturday. They started with a prayer seeking divine intervention.

After the prayer session, they staged a march, raising placards with different inscriptions.   The protest snowballed into chaos as some people set a vehicle ablaze on the streets.

READ ALSO  Zuru Emirate in search of Solution to Socio Economic,Political Challenges 

The police have since banned any political gatherings or protests within and outside the metropolis.

Source: https://newsweekng.com/vehicle-set-ablaze-as-fresh-protest-rocks-kano/

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Anambra, Ebenator Community Re-strategizes Ahead of Tomorrow’s Town Union Election
Next article
President Tinubu Receives Chieftaincy Title In Abia, Vows To End Insecurity In Southeast

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Xmas ,New year:  25 Resident Communities Associations receives N1m, foodstuff -- SOSG

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.