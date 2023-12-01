Imo Community Boils, Residents Flee As Unknown Gunmen Murder Business Mogul

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Unknown Gunmen on Thursday murdered a Mogul based in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.

The businessman, Linus Nmuo, popularly known as Sakatan, was killed at his country home at Umuezikegbu in Egbuoma community in the Oguta LGA in the early hours of the day.

A family source who doesn’t want to be mentioned Newsmen in Owerri that on arrival, the attackers went to their victim’s house and dragged him out.

They shot him repeatedly, made sure he died before they left the scene.

The source said” Livinus Nmuo, AKA Sakatan from Umuezikegbu Egbuoma in Oguta LGA Imo State has been assassinated. He was killed in the early hours of today Thursday 30th November 2023.”

Imo Police Command is yet to confirm the report as at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent recalls that a few days ago, the Divisional Police officer of the Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, another Policeman and a civilian were shot dead by criminals.

A day earlier, the traditional ruler of Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Achulor was killed.

The lifeless body of the monarch was found dead on the roadside at Mbutu Community in the neighbouing Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Also, Also, few days earlier, the ward chairman of the People Democratic Party in the Ife/ Akpodim/ chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Chiedoziem Anyanwu was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

On arrival, his killers demanded to see him. Immediately they confirmed that he was the one they were looking for, they shot him repeatedly and made sure that he was dead before they left the scene.