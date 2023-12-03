8.4 C
Insurgents kills 7 ,abduct others in fresh attacks in Sokoto

N/West

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The bandits who invaded the two communities, killed seven people and injured many while others sustain various degrees of injuries as a result of the two separates attacks.

The affected communities attacked were Kojiyo and Gwamatse in Goronyo and Wurno local Government Areas of Sokoto East Senatorial Zone of the state.

The victims were reported to be killed when suspected bandits attacks the duos communities in the State between Friday and Saturday.

Also,gathered that the incidence happen in Kojiyo community in Goronyo local government as well as Gwamatase village in Wurno local government, both in Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force in the state, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed that at least three people were killed in the attack of Wurno with one person injured.

He however could not confirmed the attack in Kojiwo ward, in Goronyo local government area where five people were allegedly killed and many abducted by unknown him men suspected to be bandits.

The PPRO in his response said he will get back once he gets the confirmation of the said attack .

Meanwhile, a resident of the area who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the incidence happen on Saturday evening.

He however confirmed that apart from the killings of the five residents, many people were also abducted in the unfortunate attack.

“They attack the village on Saturday evening where they killed five residents of the area instantly.

“They also abducted many people in the village whom as at now, we have not ascertain the numbers of persons abducted ” he added.

