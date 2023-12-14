Group condemns demolition of Rivers House of Assembly

A civil society group, South-south Youths Initiative, has condemned the demolition of parts of the Rivers house of assembly complex by the state government.

They allegedly attributed the demolition to a rift between Gov. Siminialaye Fubara and 25 legislators loyal to former governor Nysom Wike and who also sought to impeach the incumbent governor.

The group made the condemnation in a statement issued on Thursday by its president, Comrade Otscar Imeabe.

Describing the demolition as unfortunate, especially considering the economic waste incurred by the state, Imeabe challenged political players to rise to their responsibility of moving the state forward.

“It is unfortunate that this is happening at a time when other governors are thinking of how to develop and give their citizens the dividends of democracy under the current economic realities.

“While this government is expected to focus on improving the welfare of citizens, it is sadly drowning itself in some unending political rift,” Imeabe said in a statement.

He said that though the state has become synonymous with political tussling over the year, it has become imperative for players to be called to order in the interest of the masses.

Imeabe also urged the three arms of government to rise to the occasion by ensuring an end to ongoing political tussle, adding that the present political saga would not allow for meaningful development to take effect in the state.

“The demolition is indeed sad, but to the governor (Fubara), it was the only way to get back at his political enemies (lawmakers loyal to Wike),” he added.

Meanwhile, the state government through its Commissioner for Information, Mr Joseph Johnson, has given reasons for the demolition of the complex.

According to him, the building is long overdue for renovation following a failed integrity test conducted on it.