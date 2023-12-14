NAWOJ joints GBV awareness crusade in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has joined other counterparts in creating awareness to fighting against the scourge of gender based violence prevelance in the state.

Speaking at an event to mark the 16 days of Activisim, NAWOJ chairperson Rashida Yusuf said Association deemed it fit to participate actively on the crusade to fight for the voiceless and vulnerable groups especially women and girls who they cannot speak for themselves.

According to the NAWOJ chairperson, said: ” cases of GBV continue to persist in our communities as a result of been silent and not speak it out to the relevant authorities to take necessary action on the matter.

” I’m calling on all parents and guidance that henceforth from now they should speak out, report or inform the security, traditional and religious leaders on any GBV case, these ways we can eliminate the scourge and menace in our communities. She emphasised.

While advising the parents to keep closed monitoring of their children movement especially girls on where they go and at what time. The NAWOJ chairperson encouraged the girls to read mass communication and join the system to support the crusade in fithing for the future.

In his speech, the Emir of Dass Alh. Usman Bilyaminu Othman who was represented by Magajin Garin Dass, welcomed the Plan International delegation and assure of his Royal Highness readiness support in fighting against the scourge in his domain.

The emir explained that peace is the only key to any development without which there wouldnt be any development, therefore urged people to leave in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion or political differences.

Earlier speaking, the Plan International ASPIRE Gender Officer, Mrs Philemon said the NGO has been working in the state for years now, add that the organisation is implementing its program in Bauchi and Sokoto states on GBV, Sexual and Reproductive Health related issues and supporting of women and children respectively.

Some of the youths girls interviewed Habiba Umar Isah and Jummai Adamu have promised to step-down the knowledge acquired and called for more support from the government at all levels.

Our correspondent reports that other highlights of the event included street walking with the slogan “We’re the agents of change “from the district head of Dott through the Secretariat gate and terminated at the Dass Emir’s Palace, and a 5 minutes drama on effect of girls hawking.