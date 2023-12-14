Breaking News: 5 Commissioners Resign In Rivers State

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that five commissioners have resigned from the Fubara administration in Rivers State within the span of twelve hours.

Particularly, it was announced that the Commissioner of Justice resigned in the afternoon hours of December 14, 2023. In the evening hours of the same day, the Commissioner for works announced his resignation along with the Commissioner for Social welfare and finance commissioner and commissioner of special projects.

The political situation in Rivers State has been heating up of recent following the falling out between the Governor of Rivers and the immediate past governor of the state.

More resignations are expected. This is as political appointees loyal to the former governor continue to depart from the Fubara administration.