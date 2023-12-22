Bauchi Workers hails Gov Bala Mohammed for December salary

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Worker’s in Bauchi have hailed Governor Bala Mohammed for the payment of December salary to both local government and state government civil servants in the state.

Many workers who usually received the banks alerts after the end of the month were taking by surprised as the begin to received alerts on 20th of December from their respective banks before closing for the day work.

Telegraph reporter who went round to some of the banks and markets within the metropolis witnessed high patronage of the people at most of the Teller machines visited in queue waiting to withdraw their salaries, while others where busy purchasing items in the markets.

Some of the staff interviewed who couldn’t hide their joys, happiness Mrs Jummai John a civil servant in the state government said “I’m very surprised when I got the alert, because we usually get our salaries after the month ends and today is 20th of December and I received my salary, God I thank you.

She said the governor has really tried for us expecially we the christains in the state, the salary has been paid at the right time and now we can go to the market and bought food’s items and other things to celebrate the Christmas in good mood.

Corroborating, Babayo Yakubu and Kabiru Inuwa from Ministry of Sport and Youth Development and Judiciary both working in the state government applauded the governor for the gesture.

They said “we’re very happy because our Christian brothers would be able to bought some items in preparations for the Christmas day. It’s good in period like this the government should try as much as possible to pay workers their salaries so that it will enable them make necessary arrangements in good time.

Similarly, some of the traders interviewed thanked the governor for releasing the salaries days before the festivity which will enable most of the Christian travel dawn to their home town to celebrate the Christmas with their beloved one’s.