ATBU extends school resumption to 7th January 2023

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Senate of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, has extended the date for resumption of undergraduate students of the University to January, 7th, 2024.

in an emergency meeting held at the Senate Chamber in Gubi Campus, the Senate resolved that the one week closure of the University be extended to January 7th, 2024. In a press release by signed and issued to press men by Director, Information and Public Relations, Alh. Zailani Bappa said the management took the decision

The University management earlier announced the closure of the University to all undergraduate students for an initial period of one week, from 4th to 10th December, 2023, to avert possible breakdown of law and order on the two campuses of Yelwa and Gubi.

This followed an upheaval by some aggrieved students after the demise of one of their colleagues who was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants in Yelwan Ngas, a suburb of Bauchi town which led to his untimely death.