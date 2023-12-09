8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

ATBU extends school resumption to 7th January 2023

N/East
ATBU extends school resumption to 7th January 2023
Map with Bauchi State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
The Senate of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, has extended the date for resumption of undergraduate students of the University to January, 7th, 2024.
In a press release by signed and issued to press men by Director, Information and Public Relations, Alh. Zailani Bappa said the management took the decision

in an emergency meeting held at the Senate Chamber in Gubi Campus, the Senate resolved that the one week closure of the University be extended to January 7th, 2024.
The University management earlier announced the closure of the University to all undergraduate students for an initial period of one week, from 4th to 10th December, 2023, to avert possible breakdown of law and order on the two campuses of Yelwa and Gubi.
This followed an upheaval by some aggrieved students after the demise of one of their colleagues who was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants in Yelwan Ngas, a suburb of Bauchi town which led to his untimely death.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anti graft group defend currupt allegations against NEDC MD Alkali
Next article
Traders Lament Over Extortion, Harassment by Police

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anti graft group defend currupt allegations against NEDC MD Alkali

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.