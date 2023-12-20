8.4 C
2024 Budget: Federal Ministry of Transportation Proposes Groundbreaking Investments for Infrastructure

2024 Budget: Federal Ministry of Transportation Proposes Groundbreaking Investments for Infrastructure
2024 Budget: Federal Ministry of Transportation Proposes Groundbreaking Investments for Infrastructure

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Transportation, under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Minister Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, has unveiled a bold and transformative budget proposal for 2024.

 

The announcement was made during a recent Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee Meeting on Land Transport.

 

The Ministry’s vision for the future of Nigeria’s transportation sector places significant emphasis on the expansion and modernization of railway infrastructure, with plans to connect nearly 6,000 kilometres of standard gauge railways and rehabilitate an existing 3,505 narrow gauge line. These ambitious plans aim to link Nigeria’s North and South, East and West regions, reaching key agricultural belts, oil and mineral resource zones, as well as ports of origin and destination, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“Our goal is to close the infrastructural gap in the country, support national economic growth, create employment, generate wealth, and improve the standard of living for all Nigerians,” said Minister Alkali.

 

Despite the challenges faced due to funding gaps and dwindling revenue, the Ministry remains committed to realizing Nigeria’s Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan. This includes a proposed investment portfolio of close to US$35 billion to develop a functioning railway transportation system.

 

Also, the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Zaria is set to undergo a significant expansion. It will see infrastructure improvements, increased research efforts, and a broader training drive. The institution plans to complete its ongoing outreach learning centres in four geopolitical zones of the country.

In his remarks, Minister Alkali expressed gratitude to the Joint Committee on Land Transport for their cooperation and support.

 

He assured the committee of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to working collectively to transform Nigeria’s Land Transport Sub-sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.

