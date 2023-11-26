8.4 C
Troops rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kebbi

Troops of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes rescued six hostages abducted by bandits in a forest in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi on Friday.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Nasir Idris on Media and Publicity stated in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that the all-male hostages were rescued in good condition had been reunited with their families.

“Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with vigilantes raided Kogon Damisa Hill around Saminaka in Shanga Local Government Area, a border town between Kebbi and Niger on Friday.

“The team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued six kidnap victims.

“The victims had earlier been reported as missing, whereas they had been abducted a long time ago,’’ he stated.

Sarki commended the gallant troops and reiterated government’s unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in the state.

