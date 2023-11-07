TETFund Projects: Tinubu tasks ATBU, ATAP management on effective facilities management

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasks management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) on effective management of the facilities for uptimal performance among the institutions in the state.

Tinubu was speaking at a commissioning of over 11 million naira projects executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects in both the institutions of ATBU and ATAP over the weekend in the state, said the mantainance of the facilities is very crucial and important.

Ably represented by the Foreign Affairs minister, Ambassador Maitama Yusuf Tuggar said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a bid to further and strengthen the activities of the Fund also approved the implementation upward review of the Education Tax Fund to 3 percent option 2.5% with effect from September 2023.

He further disclosed that the two projects were been awarded as the total cost of over 11 million naira comprising of four (4) units of administrative blocks at ATBU and 500, 300 seaters capacity lecturers and examination halls and students hostels respectively. Adding that apart from that, the Fund also sponsored 520 lecturers for both PhD and Master’s program both within and outside the country as well as sponsoring of 904 lectures to attend conferences and siminars respectively.

“I personally wish to expressed my profound gratitude for Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for given me the opportunity to present him at this iconic project and very historic event on his behalf “,.

“Its also to important and appreciated the commitment he demonstrated in the development of education sector since the commencement of his administration on the 29th of May 2023 such as the introduction of student loans initiatives to ease access to tertiary education for indigene students by meeting personally with leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as well as improving wellbeing of the students and recently approving waever of “No Work No Pay” for the Acedemic Staff Association of Nigerian Universities for their outstanding salaries”,.

Earlier in his speech, the Executive Secretary, Tetfund, Executive secretary, ARC. Sonny S.T. Echono, Ably represented by Dr. Salihu G. Bakari, the Director, Research and Development/Centres of Excellence, said TETFund as an interventionist agency established by an Act of Parliament, for provision of requisite infrastructure to aid teaching, learning, research, and skills development in the nation’s public tertiary Institutions has ensured judicious utilization of the Federal Government’s investments in public tertiary Institutions. The Fund has also ensured equity in the allocation of funds to the three tiers of its beneficiaries in line with the enabling laws governing the activities of the agency.

The Federal Government is committed to providing conducive learning environment that would enable our students and future leaders excel among their contemporaries around the world.

He commended the TETFund, institutions management for job weldone and ensuring timely execution of this great projects in the states.

In their separate remarks, the vice chancellor of ATBU, Professor Mohmood Abdulaziz and Acting of ATAP, Dr Hashim Bello thanked and appreciated the Mr President, Tetfund, Ministry of Education over the gesture and the commissioning of the projects in the state.

Some of the students interviewed Ummi Khaltum 300 level student from ATBU, Audu John HND 1 from ATAP expressed their gratitude and promised to use the edifice judiciously to learn more during their academic studies.