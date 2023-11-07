Water Resources Minister Gets Life Time Achievement Award

Denen Achussah, Makurdi

Nigeria’s Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Terlumun Utsev, has earn the Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers’ Life Time Achievement Award.

The award is in recognition of his positive contributions to the institution, the institution says. It was presented by the National Chairman of the body, Dr. Adejoke Sobowale.

Prof Utsev, who shared the news of the award on his Facebook page says “these are moments that spur us on, to do better.”

An engineer of profound erudition, Prof Utsev, until his cabinet appointment by President Bola Tinubu, was the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Wannune and the first from his area to head a federal tertiary institution.

The first and only Fellow of the The Nigerian Institution of water Engineers (FNIWE) from North Central Nigeria, Prof Utsev formerly served as Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Benue State.

He is optimistic that “Nigeria is endowed with abundant water sources, fertile lands that if properly harnessed, this country will have enough food to feed and export while some youth who are being lured into crimes due to idleness will be gainfully employed and the level of criminality being experienced in the country will be reduced.

“This is what we stand for: to harness for positive use.”