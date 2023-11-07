8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Water Resources Minister Gets Life Time Achievement Award

National
Water Resources Minister Gets Life Time Achievement Award
Water Resources Minister Gets Life Time Achievement Award

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
Denen Achussah, Makurdi
Nigeria’s Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Terlumun Utsev, has earn the Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers’ Life Time Achievement Award.
The award is in recognition of his positive contributions to the institution, the institution says. It was presented by the National Chairman of the body, Dr. Adejoke Sobowale.
Prof Utsev, who shared the news of the award on his Facebook page says “these are moments that spur us on, to do better.”
An engineer of profound erudition, Prof Utsev, until his cabinet appointment by President Bola Tinubu, was the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Wannune and the first from his area to head a federal tertiary institution.
The first and only Fellow of the The Nigerian Institution of water Engineers (FNIWE) from North Central Nigeria, Prof Utsev formerly served as Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Benue State.
He is optimistic that “Nigeria is endowed with abundant water sources, fertile lands that if properly harnessed, this country will have enough food to feed and export while some youth who are being lured into crimes due to idleness will be gainfully employed and the level of criminality being experienced in the country will be reduced.
“This is what we stand for: to harness for positive use.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Media Group Foretells Ebonyi Economic Potential Under Gov Nwifuru
Next article
TETFund Projects: Tinubu tasks ATBU, ATAP management on effective facilities management

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  You Unleashed Violence And Barbarism – NUPENG Fires Uzodimma Over Attack On NLC President

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.