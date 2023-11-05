NUC may close down Tansian varsity, over alleged breach of agreement with property owner

By Chuks Eke

The last may not have been heard of the disagreement between the management of Tansian University, Anambra State and one of its financiers and property owner, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka.

Ezeonwuka had at the inception donated a vast land where his manufacturing company, Ranent Industries Limited was cited at Oba, to the university authorities of which he was part of, on an agreed honorarium of N10 million per annum.

The landed property served as a take-off campus of the university and is still serving as a campus of the university at the moment, even after the university authorities acquired a land at Umunya, some kilometers away from Oba and built some structures where they now regarded as their permanent site.

But following the inability of the university authorities to pay the N10 million annual honorarium to him for some years now, amounting to over N60 million, Ezeonwuka wrote a strongly worded petition to NUC seeking a permission to dismantle the take-off campus of the university at Oba and take back his landed property.

In summary , Ezeonwuka in the petition which NUC has already received, stamped and acknowledged is notifying the commission of his determination to recover his landed property and the structures at Oba, more so when a High Court of Anambra state has equally granted him the permission to sell all moveable and immoveable properties of the university to recover his debt and property.

In the petition, signed by himself, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, yesterday, Ezeonwuka, a billionaire sports enthusiast and Chairman of Rojenny Games Village, Oba, is specifically rrequesting NUC to suspend addressing the Oba campus of the university as its take off campus, since series of crises rocking the school has necessitated that he and his organisation, Ranent Industries Limited withdraw all agreements with the school authorities in order to recover it’s assets and debts.

In the petition, Ezeonwuka narrated how crises had continued to rock the school, since it’s establishment, and how it’s management had serially defaulted in agreements it signed with Ranent Industries which provided land and property for it’s take off.

According to Ezeonwuka in the petition, “the crises was later resolved sometime in 2010, and some new agreements were signed between his organisation and the institution, but that the current management has rescinded in its bid to swindle him of his monies and take over his property”.

“”Apart from swindling me of my money and taking over my property, Ezeonwuka further lamented, I have equally observed that there is an overwhelming corruption crises that is currently destroying the school, instituted by its current management, and I am therefore calling on NUC to assist me in doing the recovery”.

An official of NUC who preferred anonymity, confirmed to newsmen on phone that having received the petition, NUC would study it’s content, take a critical look it, before taking a decision on the rift between the two parties.

Vice-Chancellor of Tansian University, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor who declined to comment on the development, told newsmen on phone that it is the university Public Relations Officer, PRO that is in a position to comment on such a sensitive issue.