Sokoto Government Confiscates cooking oil allege to cause Cancer, Kidney other diseases

By Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto, no fewer than 1200 jerrycans and 5 trucks loaded with cooking oil suspected to be adulterated was confiscated by the state government .

Arising from intelligent reports of health problems developed following the consumption of the alleged adulterated cooking oil in the state.

Hajiya Asabe Balarabe ,the state commissioner for health said the adulterated consignment was confiscated at Sokoto Central market while the five trucks taking to the state metropolis .

In a statement said the action was an effort of the state government to safeguard the health and well-being of its citizen .

She said the actions became necessary as health remain one of the 9 points agenda of the current administration in the state.

Balarabe advised members of the public to desist from buying the adulterated commodities noted that such food commodities are proven to be causing health problems including Cancers of various types, which do not manifest immediately.

According to her,the products equally cause other slow manifesting diseases like Kidney disease as well as immediate disease like Diarrhea and vomiting among others.

“Similarly, public are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected adulterated goods to the security agencies or ministry of health in this state”. She said .

The commissioner however warned marketers in the state to desist from selling adulterated commodities as failure to comply will call for full wrath of the law.

While calling on the general public to remain calm, as the situation is under control due to pro-active steps taken by the government.

Balarabe however call on all relevant agencies in safeguarding the health of the people to be alive to their assign mandates .