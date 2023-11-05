Sokoto people owe nobody apology for Dr. Zakir Naik visit to Sokoto – Sultan Sa’ad

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto,the Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has reacted to the critics of invitation of a renown Islamic Scholar to attended the 10th Sheikh Usmanu Bin Fodiyo week in Sokoto state.

The Sultan who responded to the critics within and outside the state on the invitation extended to the Indian born Scholar to Nigeria by the Sultan Sa’ad.

“Those who think ,Dr Nalk visited Sokoto to do something should have a rethink as the cleric lectured on what Islam is to both Muslims and non Muslims”.

He said :”I met with Dr. Naik 11 years go , pointed out that Islam remain one across the globe stressing that Islam is one every where you go and as Muslims , we have the right to invite fellow Muslim to interact with us”,

Abubakar stated this at the closing ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa in the state.

He explained that Muslims have the right to invite fellow Muslim brothers for interaction.

Abubakar who expressed the joy and feeling of Sokoto people for receiving the Dr. Naik as their visitor .

“We are Muslims and we are proud to be one. We are working for Islam and not for all citizens”,

” We are Muslims by the divine will of Allah. Nothing and no one can change that. We are thankful to Allah for making us Muslims”,

He however, acknowledged and applauded the instrumentality of Dr. Naik to the spread and development of Islam and its dynamics world over.